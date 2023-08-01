Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives A Shoutout To Kriti Sanon's Skincare Brand Hyphen, Says 'Can't Wait To Try'

Kriti Sanon is on a roll. Just a few weeks back, the actress stepped into the producer’s shoes and launched her own production house called Blue Butterfly Films. As part of the banner’s first project, the actress will reunite with Kajol for the upcoming Netflix film ‘Do Patti’. And now, adding more feathers to her crown is the celebrated beauty queen, who has added a new chapter to her illustrious movie career. On her 33rd birthday on July 27, the actress informed the world about her skincare plans and launched her beauty brand called Hyphen.

While many celebrities supported Kriti and praised her for her new venture, it was actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s shoutout that caught our attention. In Bollywood, many celebrities have ventured into skincare and beauty business and have launched their own products. Priyanka Chopra owns Anomaly haircare brand and has been actively promoting the same on her social media. It was Deepika Padukone next who also launched her own brand called 82E and shared many skincare products which are positively reviewed by girls who love skincare. Similarly, Katrina Kaif ventured into the makeup business and is a successful owner of Kay Beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon saw remarkable fame after her latest venture with Varun Dhawan, Bhediya, opened to good reviews. While her most-anticipated film Adipurush by Om Raut became a subject of mockery and garnered poor reviews, the actress was applauded in the film for her simple yet elegant role as Sita.

And her back-to-back surprises certainly have added more curiosity and interest about what she is gonna do next.

Samantha, while giving a shoutout to Kriti Sanon said that she can’t ‘wait to try’ the products of her skincare brand Hyphen. Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a photo of the skincare kit which shows 3 products - Barrier Care Cream (Rs 449), Golden Hour Glow Serum (Rs 649) and All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ (Rs 449).

With Hyphen, Sanon aims to provide simplified and realistic skincare solutions. She said she hopes to make skincare effortless and accessible to everyone. The products are PETA-certified and cruelty-free.