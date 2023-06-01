CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Samantha Goes On Lunch Date With Vijay Deverakonda In Turkey, Says 'Some Friends Gently...'
1-MIN READ

Samantha Goes On Lunch Date With Vijay Deverakonda In Turkey, Says 'Some Friends Gently...'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 13:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently in Turkey, shooting for a song for their upcoming movie Kushi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently in Turkey where they are shooting for their upcoming movie, Kushi. And looks like the two are having a gala time there! On Thursday, Samantha took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing with Vijay Deverakonda as they stepped out for a lunch date.

In the caption, Samantha addressed Vijay as her ‘friend’ and penned down a heartwarming note. “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!" she wrote. Check out the post here:

Soon after the picture was shared online, several fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite actors. “MY WHOLEE HEART!!!" one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “This pair so pretty!" One of the users commented, “Waiting for your movie".

Reportedly, Samantha and Vijay are shooting for a Kushi song in Turkey. However, not much details about their schedule are known.

In May his year, Samantha also penned down a moving note for Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday and called him her ‘favourite costar’. “Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything," she wrote.

RELATED NEWS

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Kushi also marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha. They previously worked together in the film Mahanati. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

