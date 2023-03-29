Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a shocking revelation about her series Citadel India. The actress reunited with Raj & DK after The Family Man 2 for the Indian leg of Citadel. The series also stars Varun Dhawan. While the makers have promised an action-packed experience, Samantha revealed that during one of the shoots, she experienced a concussion and forget everything for a few hours.

Speaking with Miss Malini, Samantha said, “I had a concussion on sets. I forgot everyone’s name for good two-three hours. To Raj, I was like, ‘Wait let me check my phone, what is his name?’ I haven’t had a concussion before, I didn’t know how it felt but I went back and shot after a few hours.”

“We are definitely pushing the bar from Raji from The Family Man and we can’t do the same action, people won’t enjoy it. It has to be a notch higher, I know it, they (Raj and DK) know it. We all are a bit crazy. We do not know when to tell each other to stop, we just keep going on. It’s a circus,” the Shaakuntalam actress added.

Samantha has been putting her heart and soul into Citadel India. Last month, Samantha shared a BTS photo from the sets giving a glimpse of her wounded hands. Blood stains and injury marks can be seen on her fingers. Reportedly, Samantha would be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the web series. The makers have even roped in a Hollywood action director for the martial arts training.

The Indian version of the show is being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame. The makers had described Citadel as a ‘multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico.’

Meanwhile, apart from Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. She also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

