Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has a Fangirl Moment As She Meets Stanley Tucci At Citadel Premiere In London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are gearing up for the release of Citadel. On Tuesday, a mega premiere of the show was held in London which was attended by several celebrities including Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Interestingly, Varun and Samantha will soon be seen in the Indian version of Citadel. The pictures from the London premiere event are doing the rounds on the Internet. However, one photo that caught everyone’s attention was that of Samantha along with actor Stanley Tucci.

Samantha had a fangirl moment when she met her favourite actor Stanley Tucci at the Citadel premiere. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with the Jack the Giant Slayer actor. In the caption, she wrote ‘Fangirling’. The smile on her face is enough to express how excited she must be feeling.

To note, the actress was looking stunning in a black crop top and matching bodycon skirt. To complete the look she accessorized her ensemble with a statement neckpiece and bracelet and styled her hair into a bun. Take a look at the picture here:

Talking about Stanley Tucci, he is known as a character actor as he has played a wide variety of roles. Tucci has earned numerous accolades over his career including five Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award as well as a nomination for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Tony Award.

Besides this, Samantha also shared a series of other pictures on her Instagram from the Citadel London premiere event. In the photos, she was seen twinning in black with Varun Dhawan.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama failed at the box office. The film is unable to bring the audience to theatres. However, her performance was lauded by fans.

