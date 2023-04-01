Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hasn't Overcome Divorce With Naga Chaitanya, Says 'I Was In Very Dark Place'

It’s been over a year since Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways with Naga Chaitanya. However, the Shaakuntalam actress has not yet overcome her divorce. In a recent interview, Samantha admitted about the same and called her separation ‘a very dark place’.

“During the toughest times of this condition, I was in a very dark place, and I had some really dark thoughts. I was not going to let these thoughts destroy me. It means I have to start looking one step forward. I am fortunate that many close people stood by me. I still haven’t overcome it, but the number of bad days has reduced a lot," Samantha told Zoom Digital.

The actress further mentioned how she tried to keep up a brave front and continued with her work in order to come out of that ‘dark place’. “I don’t know any other way to react. That’s exactly how I want to react, and that’s how I do it. It’s important to know that hard moments pass, and we shouldn’t get stuck in them," Samantha added.

This comes days after in another interview, Samantha claimed that she gave her 100 percent to her marriage but things did not go as planned.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021 i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they had issued a statement asking fans and followers for privacy as they ‘move on’. Later, several media reports claimed that Samantha had asked for a whopping Rs 200 crore as alimony from Naga Chaitanya. However, the actress refused the claims during her Koffee With Karan debut. Naga is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14. Besides this, Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan in her pipeline.

