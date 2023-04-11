Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hints Divorce With Naga Chaitanya Has 'Prepared' Her for 'Anything Now'

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the past two years have been riddled with setbacks. She was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. Additionally, she was going through a very difficult personal phase, having announced her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 but decided to part ways in 2021. Despite these challenges, the resilient actress remained focused on her career and continued to deliver noteworthy performances. Samantha was praised for her performance in the Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and also went on to launch a clothing line. During a recent fan interaction on social media, Sam hinted that her separation has only made her stronger.

During an AskMe session on Twitter, a fan shared two pictures of the actress – one taken during the last week of filming for her upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam, while the other was taken during a promotional event. “How does it feel to you Sam? It’s been a great long journey," it was captioned. To this, the actress insinuated that the unexpected events in the past two years have taught her valuable life lessons and that she is ready to face anything that comes her way with a positive outlook. “Gosh!! So much has happened Unimaginable things.. life lessons.. I guess I am prepared for anything now ☺️ #Shaakuntalam," she replied, adding to another tweet that “I think more than the successes, it is the failures that teach you great lessons.. the failures always change you for the better."

Gosh!! So much has happenedUnimaginable things.. life lessons.. I guess I am prepared for anything now☺️#Shaakuntalam https://t.co/t6qZQOheFt— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 9, 2023

On being asked what self respect and self-love mean to her, by another fan, she wrote, “When you don’t look to others to define who you are. When you can be happy in your own company."

There have been rumours that Samantha’s estranged husband, actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are dating, but neither has confirmed anything. However, the two were spotted together in London recently, adding fuel to the fire.

On the work front, Samantha is busy filming for Citadel, directed by Raj and DK. The series is an Indian adaptation of the American show of the same name, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

