Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hugs School Girls, Poses For Photos in Viral Video; Her Gesture Wins Internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning the internet after a video of her with a group of girls on the sets of Kushi went viral. As News18 reported on Wednesday, Samantha was filming a puja scene with Vijay Deverakonda at a temple in Andhra. While photos of the scene and her look had the internet talking, a new BTS video from the sets revealed that Samantha invited a few girls to quickly take photos with her between shots.

Dressed like a new bride in a red saree, Samantha noticed that a few young girls were trying to reach out to her for a photo. Not only did Samantha notice them but stopped her entourage to patiently take photos with them. The actress was seen hugging them and smiling for photos while police officials helped contain the crowd. Fans praised Samantha for the gesture, calling her a grounded person.

This vedio is truly making me emotional ❤️ FOREVER GIRLS FAV SAM "Very Down to earth person" undoubtedly its our @Samanthaprabhu2 The way she is calling all school girls around her to give selfies shows her personality Only Respect#Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/6sFIfEUaG0 — SamAnu (@SamzCraziestFan) July 5, 2023

Samantha and Vijay were shooting for a scene in Kushi at a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh. Samamtha confirmed the same by posing a selfie from the sets.

While fans are happy to be treated to new visuals of the actress, Samantha is all set to take a break from work. A source told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken." According to Hindustan Times’ insider, Samantha is headed to the US or South Korea for treatment.