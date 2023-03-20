Samantha Ruth Prabhu has surely become a fitness freak over the years and there is no doubt about it. The actress often shares glimpses of her workout sessions on social media, leaving all motivated. On Monday morning too, Samantha dropped a picture on her Instagram handle which is now setting fire on social media.

In the photo, Samantha can be seen working out in a gym as she flaunted her abs. Sharing the click, the actress dropped a white heart emoji in the comment section.

Soon after the picture was shared, fans and friends took to the comment section to shower love on the actress who is also battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Rakul Preet Singh called her a ‘strong girl’ and dropped a fire emoji in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Six pack soon". Another user shared a heartwarming note that read, “Big big thanks to your parents wonderful girl born in this world she looks like an angel."

Lately, Samantha has been sharing several videos or pictures of her workout sessions on social media. Check out some of her other workout routine pictures here:

On the work front, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit theatres on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. The film will now release on April 14.

Besides this, Samantha is also filming for her upcoming series Citadel, led by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha has also been shooting for a romantic drama titled Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rejected a jaw-dropping offer for Pushpa 2 and therefore will not be seen in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. However, there is no official confirmation about this so far.

