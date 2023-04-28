Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Bundle Of Cuteness In Kushi New Poster

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, the makers of her next film Kushi released a new poster giving a glimpse of her look. Sharing the same on social media, the production house wrote, Team #Kushi wishes the bundle of joy @samantharuthprabhuoffl , a very Happy Birthday ❤️ Keep spreading more kindness and happiness all around ❤️.”

In the new poster, Samantha is seen donning a simple yet elegant blue kurta which she paired with skinny jeans. She is donning one of her brightest smiles. With minimal makeup, she completed her look with wavy locks. She is seen carrying a laptop bag on her shoulder. The post has gone viral in no time. Fans showered the poster with lots of love. One of them wrote, “This is truly a treat for us .” Another one wrote, “She is looking so stunning…Happy Birthday to her…"

Earlier in the day, Samantha’s Kushi’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda also wished her with the poster and wrote, “Happy Birthday, with a red heart emoji.”

Speaking of Kushi, the film is all set to release on September 1, 2023. Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will see the two actors reunite after their 2018 film Mahanati.

Meanwhile, after taking a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already resumed work. She recently starred in Shaakuntalam.

The actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name. It will be directed by Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man. Samantha was a part of the second season of the series.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here