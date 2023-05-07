Samantha Is a 'Lovely Person' and 'Deserves All Happiness', Says Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya recently confirmed that he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are officially divorced now. In the same interview, the Custody actor also praised his former wife and called her a ‘lovely person’. He also mentioned that he feels bad only when the ‘mutual respect’ is taken away in the public eye.

“Samantha is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That’s what I feel bad about,” Chay told E-Times.

Samantha and Chaitanya were dating for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, the two announced their separation in October 2021 i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they had issued a statement asking fans and followers for privacy as they ‘move on’.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” an excerpt from their statement read.

Last year, Samantha also talked about their divorce with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 when she revealed that the separation was not amicable. “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been," she said. When Karan asked if there are any hard feelings, the actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of Custody, which will hit theatres on May 12. On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. She will be next seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here