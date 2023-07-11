Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Spending Over Rs 1 Crore For Her Myositis Treatment? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly taking a break from acting to focus on her health. The actress, who was diagnosed with Myositis last year, has been balancing work and her health. Earlier this year, she also revealed she has opted to Hyperbaric therapy to help her fight the illness. While Samantha has only briefly spoken about her treatment, a new report claimed that the Kushi star is spending Rs 1 crore for her treatment.

As reported by Siasat.com, Samantha is allegedly taking treatment in the US. It is claimed that these sessions are costing her over Rs 1 crore. News18 couldn’t confirm the authencity of the report at the time of publishing.

Is Samantha taking a break from acting?

Last week, it was reported that Samantha is taking a backseat from her work to focus on her health. A source told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken." She is wrapping up her work on Kushi and Citadel India before leaving for her treatment.

Samantha to be treated in US, South Korea?

Sources close to the actress informed Hindustan Times that Samantha will be traveling to the United States in August for a minimum one-year break. The reason for her break is her ongoing battle with an autoimmune disease, which requires extensive treatment and therapy sessions. She plans to seek treatment in the US and may also visit South Korea for medical purposes.

What are Samantha’s upcoming films?

Samantha will next be seen in Kushi. The actress stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film marks their second movie together. The film is slated to release on September 1. Samantha also has Citadel India, the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel. The series is helmed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame and also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.