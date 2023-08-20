Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lands in New York, Is She In the US For Her Myositis Treatment?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break and is focusing on her health. The actress, who was also diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, before that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has flown off to the USA, presumably to receive treatment for her condition, as evident from her latest social media post.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to drop a couple of pictures. The first snap showed a concrete jungle of looming skyscrapers all around, with clear blue skies. She captioned the picture that was supposedly clicked in New York, “I’ve missed you (with a white heart emoji)". In the next slide, she gave a glimpse of a glass filled with crystal clear water. She can be seen holding it against the backdrop of a television set. For this one, Samantha wrote, “New found love for sparkling water…With new restrictions comes new discoveries."

Take a look:

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a selfie, wearing a pink chikankari kurta with silver jewellry and blue-tinted sunglasses. Fans of the actress rushed to the comments section to appreciate her ‘Barbie’ look. Samantha, who recently surprised fans by cutting her hair short, is currently enjoying her break from acting before she begins her recovery journey from myositis.

Samantha will soon be seen in the film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. According to the trailer set in Kashmir, Kushi is the love story of two people who fall in love after an explosion. Vijay’s character instantly falls in love with Samantha’s character and actively pursues her till they get married, despite their families’ opposition. While the relationship starts out smoothly, things soon go astray with misunderstandings begin to crop up.

Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.