Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Dreamy In This Throwback Snap From Her Sweet 16; See Photo

At a time, when everything – from her rib tattoo to her accent at the Citadel premiere – is being talked about, Samantha is in a mood to throw it back to good old days. The actress took to Instagram stories to share a picture of her 16-year-old self with a heart emoji. In the throwback black and white picture, she looks pretty in a floral dress with her long tresses let loose. The actress often shares pictures from her teenage years and fans are loving the new ones. A month ago, actor-director Rahul Ravindran shared a throwback picture of the actress. And the internet was all praises for the actress. Her infectious smile and gorgeous looks never fail to impress the audience, be it when she was young or now when she has become a role model for millions. Check out the picture:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in London to attend the premiere of Citadel in the UK capital. The actress, who is headlining Citadel India, was joined by her co-star Varun Dhawan and the directors of the Indian chapter, Raj & DK. For the special evening, Samantha handpicked a black ensemble from the house of Victoria Beckham. She was seen looking drop dead gorgeous in a fitting black crop top and a matching ankle-length skirt. She topped it off with a snake necklace. Varun twinned with her in a black tee, jacket, and matching pants. On the red carpet, Samantha posed, flashing her contagious smile, and later joined the team of Citadel India for a group picture.

Samantha also took to Instagram to wish her co-star Varun on his birthday today. Sharing a video of the actor at the gym, she wrote, “It’s your Happy Birthday" and tagged him.

Samantha, one of the biggest names in the south industry, recently completed 13 years in the film industry.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here