Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Elegant In A Royal Blue Embroidered Outfit, Fans React; Check Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses. She never leaves a chance to impress fans with her acting skills and fashion sense. Currently, Samantha is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Her stunning promotional looks have been setting the internet on fire. On Sunday, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures that immediately went viral.

In the photos, Samantha can be seen wearing a front-slit full-sleeved jacket featuring a deep V-neckline and a matching palazzo adorned with zardosi, resham and sequin embroidery. She kept her accessories and makeup minimal. Samantha accentuated her look with a pearl-adorned choker, a sleek chain, stud earrings and a pair of classy glasses. Dewy makeup and open tresses amped her look. The outfit is from Anita Dongre. Her captions mention the details. Fans were quick enough to react. Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “So cute.” Another wrote, “Awesome.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

After completing her work commitments, the Yashoda actress is currently in the US reportedly for her treatment with her mother. The actress or her team has not confirmed the reports yet. Samantha had earlier revealed that she faces a difficult time when flashlights and cameras click as the lighting is too heavy for her eyes. She also shared that her eyes swell from pain and that she suffers from severe migraines.

Talking about Kushi, the film is set to hit the silver screens on September 1. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. She will be also seen in the Indian leg of the Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The show is directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK.