Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Like A Summer Dream In A Pool Amid Acting Break To Recover From Myositis

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram on Friday evening to share a photograph of her enjoying a relaxing pool. The actor donned a beautiful, white, floor-length dress with yellow flowers printed on it — reminiscent of her recent tropical vacation in Bali. Samantha looked like a summer dream, standing in front of lush fruit trees and Birds of Paradise flowers.

Samantha had earlier announced that she will take a break from acting to focus on recovering from myositis. The autoimmune disease can cause inflammation in the muscles, leading to pain, weakness and swelling. A source had told Hindustan Times earlier that she will be going to the US in August for at least a year to get the treatment and therapy required for her recovery. The source added that she might also visit South Korea for the same.

India Today quoted a source as saying, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advanced payments to producers she had previously taken."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor had also confirmed her break in an Instagram post that she shared after wrapping the Indian spin-off of the spy-thriller Citadel. She captioned the post, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming. @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next."

Samantha is using her time off work to live her best life. The actor recently took a girls’ trip to Bali. The actor looked visibly glowing and happy in the multiple glimpses that she had shared from the vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

While Samantha will not be filming any new projects soon, her film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda is set to release in September this year. She will next be seen in Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan.