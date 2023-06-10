Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Stunning In Floral Printed Saree, Fans React

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name is synonymous with grace and style. The Yashoda actress often dishes out fashion goals with her OOTDs worth bookmarking. Recently, she served some perfect summertime glam yet chic looks and we are taking notes. The diva surely knows how to grab the spotlight and how!

Dropping a photo on Instagram from her recent photoshoot, Samantha Ruth Prabhu weaved tradition with contemporary and the result is just timeless elegance. The actress draped a floral printed saree with vibrant floral designs on a muted beige chiffon fabric which featured intricate lace details. It radiated a breezy and graceful look for the summer. She chose the six yards from the shelves of Saaki and the name of the saree is Moonstruck Memoir. She wore a pink-coloured sleeveless blouse. Check out the photo right here-

She accessorised herself with multiple bangles and a statement bracelet. As for the makeup, she chose hydrated skin, subtle eyes and muted orange lips. She rounded off the look by letting her bangs fall loosely on her face.

The internet is absolutely in love with her fresh yet summery vibes look and could not have enough of it. One Instagram user wrote, “Sam is a rock star as always. Btw (by the way) my eyes are on her bracelets more than the saree. But I have to say this, the saree is also so beautiful." Another commented, “Real-life Barbie.” Another wrote, “She is an angel."

The actress made quite an impression with her recent two releases, Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. At the Cannes World Film Festival on Sunday, Shaakuntalam movie won the Best Indian Film Award. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her web series Citadel: India, opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also begin shooting for her upcoming Hollywood movie titled Chennai Story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy shooting for Kushi which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to release on September 1. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and will star Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep in key roles.