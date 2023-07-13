Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes First Appearance After Announcing Her Acting Break | Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was snapped at the Hyderabad airport on Thursday. She was returning from Mumbai after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. In a video that surfaced online, Samantha was seen walking towards her car. She sported a black t-shirt with blue jeans. The actress also sported black goggles and looked simple yet stunning.

This marks Samantha’s first appearance hours after she confirmed her acting break. Earlier today, the actress who has also wrapped up Citadel India shoot, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next☺️♥️."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samantha is taking a break from work to focus on her health. “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken," a source cited by India Today claimed. For the unversed, Samantha is suffering from an autoimmune disease called myositis.

Meanwhile, talking about Citadel India, the show stars Samantha opposite Varun Dhawan. Besides Citadel India, Samantha also has Kushi in her pipeline. It is a romantic drama which also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Kushi is slated to release on September 1 this year.