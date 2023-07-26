Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meditates in 4-Degree Ice Bath Amid Her Recovery Process, Shares Photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting. One of the first few things she did after announcing her acting break was take a trip to Bali with her friend. Samantha has been sharing photos and videos from the trip, revealing that she is having a ball in the international holiday destination. However, amid her holiday mode, she has been focusing on her health as well. While she has been working out at the gym, Samantha revealed on Wednesday night that she took a dip in ice water as well.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a photo in which she was seen in a pool and meditating. She shared the photo with the caption, “#IceBaths 4 degrees 6 minutes." See the photo below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. Since then, the actress, who was also diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, has focusing on her health. Soon after her break, she travelled to the Vellore Golden Temple where she offered her prayers. She then spent a few days in Coimbatore, at the Isha Foundation. Sharing the photos from her visit, Samantha wrote, “A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible.

But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity..

Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful."

The actress then took off to Bali and has been enjoying a much-needed break there. Meanwhile, besides Citadel India, Samantha will soon also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. It is a romantic drama which marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year.