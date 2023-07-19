Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meditates, Sits 'Without Thoughts Flooding' In First Photos After Acting Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from acting, is making sure to gain power and strength during this healing journey. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos from her recent visit to Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

In the first two photos, Samantha was seen meditating with her eyes closed. She sported a simple white suit and tied her hair into a ponytail. The actress also wore a garland in her neck. One of the videos that Samantha shared showed a peacock dancing.

In the caption of her post, Samantha mentioned how meditation has been helping her to stay calm and gain power. “A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity..Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful," she wrote. Check out the post here:

This is the first social media post Samantha has shared on her Instagram handle ever since she announced her acting break. Last week, the actress wrapped up the Citadel India shoot and then confirmed her acting break via an Instagam post. “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next☺️♥️," she had written.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samantha is taking a break from work to focus on her health. For the unversed, the actress is suffering from an autoimmune disease called myositis.