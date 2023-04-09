Samantha Sends Naga Chaitanya's Brother Akhil Akkineni 'Love' On His Birthday, He Replies 'I Hope...'

Despite the divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to share a good bond with Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni. On Saturday, the actress shared a special birthday note for Akhil on social media and a shout-out to his new film Agent. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Shaakuntalam actress shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Happy birthday @akkineniakhil. Yayy #Agent on the 28th.. This is going to be (lit). Lots of love."

Akhil reposted the story and wrote, “Thank you so much Sam. I hope I meet your expectations (heart emoji)." This is not Samantha’s first time giving Akhil’s Beast a shout-out. Earlier this year, when Akhil shared the teaser on Instagram, Samantha commented, “Beast mode on,” along with a fire emoji.

Beast will see the actor playing the role of a spy. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie features South superstar Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea, and Vikramjeet Virk in lead roles. The film is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

The spy action-thriller will be released on a pan-India level. Along with its Telugu version, the movie is dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the banners of AK Entertainments and the story is written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Meanwhile, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021. The couple was married for almost five years before they announced their separation. Although she has remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the split, she told Bollywood Bubble that the last two years have changed her.

“These last two years have changed me so much as a person. Mentally, physically, and spiritually, it has made me adapt to everything that is thrown at me. I don’t think they won. I still feel like I’m winning. And sometimes you know, you know, when everything is good and normal, there is no real growth there,” she said.

