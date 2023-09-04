Nagarjuna Asks Vijay Deverakonda About Samantha on Bigg Boss 7, Teases 'Where Is Your...'

Nagarjuna couldn’t help but ask Vijay Deverakonda about ex-daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s absence on Bigg Boss 7 Telugu. Vijay appeared on the episode on Sunday night to promote his and Samantha’s recently released film Kushi. Vijay was seen not only talking about the film but also set the stage on fire with his performance. In a video now surfaced online, Nagarjuna was seen talking to Vijay about Samantha. This is one of the first times that Nagarjuna mentioned Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife’s name on camera.

In the video shared by fans, Nagarjuna asked Vijay in Telugu, “Where is your heroine, Samantha?" Vijay explained that Samantha has skipped the promotions of the film and focusing on her health. He added that she was in the US at the time of the episode’s filming.

As reported by The Indian Express, Nagarjuna told Vijay, “You are a fantastic actor. She is a very good actress and you both together make for an amazing pair.” The video has now gone viral.

Samantha flew to the US a couple of weeks ago and had been spending time with her friends and family there. The actress, who is battling the auto-immune diesease Myositis, had been sharing photos and videos from her travel. Although she couldn’t be a part of the promotional activities, she attended the grand music launch of Kushi and even performed with Vijay. Videos and photos of their performance had set social media on fire.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya came through last year. The Custody actor confirmed the news in an interview earlier this year. “Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," he told The Times of India. Praising her, Chaitanya added, “She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness."