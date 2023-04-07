When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spoke About Naga Chaitanya's '1st Wife,' Said 'Even If I Have to Kiss...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced divorce in October 2021 after four years of marriage. The former couple’s separation ended on ugly terms, according to multiple media reports. In fact, Samantha had revealed on Koffee With Karan that she and Naga Chaitanya were not on cordial terms. When Karan Johar had asked Samantha if she and Chaitanya were amicable now, she replied, “You mean if you put us both in a room, you’d have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now."

Samantha and Chaitanya were madly in love with each other at one point. They had been married since 2017. During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu) in 2019, Samantha had heaped praise on Chaitanya and called him “husband material".

“Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway,” Samantha told host Lakshmi Manchu about Chaitanya.

On the show, Lakshmi had also revealed that Samantha and Chaitanya were in “a live-in relationship" before marriage. When asked Samantha to name the “three things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man," the actress had said, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things."

Rumours of Chaitanya and Samantha’s separation first made headlines when Samantha changed her name on Instagram from Samantha Akkineni to simply ‘S’. Naga Chaitanya is currently rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

