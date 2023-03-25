Samantha Ruth Prabhu Oozes Ultimate Boss Lady at Shaakuntalam Promotional Event; See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarted a promotion spree for her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam with a bang. On Friday, Samantha shared one of her promotional looks on her social media handle. In the caption, she dropped a white heart emoticon. In the aesthetically alluring pictures, Samantha can be seen sporting a formal look, as she slipped into a beige coat-style shirt atop off-white trousers. Coming from the shelves of celebrity designer Kunal Rawal, the velvet shirt featured golden buttons and a mandarin collar.

Samantha channelled her inner diva and sported the top in the button-down style. The actress paired her look with a golden choker. To seal her look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned maroon Christian Louboutin high heels and big black glasses.

Samantha’s latest post successfully grasped the attention of her Alludu Seenu co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, who took to the comments section and dropped a handful of fire emoticons.

On her first day of Shaakuntalam promotions, Samantha wooed her fans by sharing a series of monochrome pictures, with the caption, “Let’s talk all things Shaakuntalam.” Samantha opted for a silk gown with a thigh-high slit.

Shaakuntalam is helmed by Gunasekhar and is a cinematic adaptation of the play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The romantic drama, apart from Samantha also features Dev Mohan in a prominent role. The film will release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It will also be available in 3D. It is a story based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

On the other hand, Samantha will also be seen in Siva Nirvana’s Kushi, wherein she will share the screen space with Vijay Devarakonda. The Telugu movie will hit the theatres this year around September. Apart from this, the actress also has Philip John’s, Chennai Story. Apart from this, the actress also has Philip John’s, Chennai Story, which will also star Viveik Kalra.

