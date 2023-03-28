Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is awaiting the release of her highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam recently spoke up about the pay parity in showbiz. In the film industry, the gender pay gap has been existing for a long time now and several celebrities have spoken up about it. Reflecting on the same, Samantha feels that people should pay her ‘willingly’ and she ‘shouldn’t have to beg for it’.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress stated, “I am fighting hard, not directly…it’s not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of the hard work and success. People should just come and say, ‘Yes, we want to pay you this much’. I shouldn’t have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work."

She further added, “When I put up this quote in my bio which says, ‘Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond’ and when you are a woman in this industry, it’s not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits but then you need that a little more. There’s stress on a ‘little more’ because it’s just that much harder."

Samantha Prabhu’s upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam is all set to release on April 14. The actress had earlier revealed that she had initially turned down the offer. She later signed the project and shared that she accepted the offer as she looked at the film as an opportunity. She revealed, “In the last 3 years, I have lived in a lot of fear. Shakuntala faced so much hardship but she faced all of it with dignity and grace. When I learnt about it, I took up the offer to confront my fears. How I confronted my fear in the last three years describes my evolution as an actor.”

Last month, she watched her upcoming film at a private screening and shared on social media, “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunasekhar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… Thank you for this wonderful journey. #Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me.”

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha essays the titular role of Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. She would be seen sharing screen space with Dev Mohan. Produced and helmed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here