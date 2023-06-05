Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses in Bathrobe, Shares Stunning Photos From Turkey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently putting up in Turkey where she is shooting for her upcoming movie, Kushi. Looks like, apart from her work commitments, she is making the most of her trip. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently also dropped in a bundle of happy moments from her Turkey trip. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The best of these days… #Turkey”.

Samantha’s photo dump featured all things cute and memorable. Right from her self-care sessions to hogging onto desserts and enjoying serene locales, Samantha gave a glimpse of almost everything. Have a look at the photos:

Apart from Samantha, her co-star Vijay Deverakonda was also in Turkey. Reportedly, both are shooting for a Kushi song in Turkey. However, not much details about their schedule are known. Earlier, the actress shared a happy photo with Vijay and penned a heartwarming note which read, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!” Check out the post :

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was delayed after Samantha had to take a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis. Portions of the film were shot in Kashmir last year. Kushi also marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha. They previously worked together in the film Mahanati. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from Kushi, Samantha will also be seen in Citadel with Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Shaakuntalam. Helmed and written by Gunasekhar, it is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala played by Samantha and is based on a play by Kalidasa.