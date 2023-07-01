CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Tamanaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet In This Rare Photo
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Tamanaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet In This Rare Photo

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 10:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha's throwback photo with Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral.

Samantha's throwback photo with Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral.

Kajal Aggarwal shares a heartwarming note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

They say female friendships are important, especially when they cheer for each other and fix each other’s crowns. Having said that, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannahh Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal’s friendship is proof of the same. Recently, Kajal was asked about her friendship with Samantha, Rakul and Tamannaah. The actress shared a heartwarming note for her girl tribe and also shared a fun throwback photo.

During an Ask Me Anything session, Kajal was asked about her friendship with the three actresses. Kajal’s note read, “All 3 are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedules permit or we bump into each other at events/work/hotels and airports :).”

Have a look at the throwback photo share by Kajal Aggarwal :

Kajal Aggarwal Instagram Story.

In the photo, Rakul, Kajal, Samantha and Tamannaah were seen posing for a candid picture while they shared the stage. While Rakul wore a sequin white gown, Kajal donned a black and white ensemble. Sporting short hair, Samantha looked pretty in a dress with shades of blue and purple, and Tamannaah looked stylish in a co-ord set. All four donned their brightest smiles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for Citadel with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for Kushi.

RELATED NEWS

Rakul Preet Singh on the other hand will be seen in director Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy titled Meri Patni Ka Remake, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also been roped in as the female lead for the Tamil-language film Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan. Rakul is also a part of the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.

Kajal is shooting for her much anticipated Indian 2 and Satyabhama, while Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the success of her recently released anthology Lust Stories 2. She was recently seen in Jee Karda.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kajal Aggarwal
  2. Rakul Preet Singh
  3. regional cinema
  4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  5. Tamanaah Bhatia
first published:July 01, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 10:43 IST