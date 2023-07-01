Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Tamanaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet In This Rare Photo

They say female friendships are important, especially when they cheer for each other and fix each other’s crowns. Having said that, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannahh Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal’s friendship is proof of the same. Recently, Kajal was asked about her friendship with Samantha, Rakul and Tamannaah. The actress shared a heartwarming note for her girl tribe and also shared a fun throwback photo.

During an Ask Me Anything session, Kajal was asked about her friendship with the three actresses. Kajal’s note read, “All 3 are such lovely, self-made, committed and solid people. We have some fabulous memories together and I love hanging out with them whenever our schedules permit or we bump into each other at events/work/hotels and airports :).”

Have a look at the throwback photo share by Kajal Aggarwal :

In the photo, Rakul, Kajal, Samantha and Tamannaah were seen posing for a candid picture while they shared the stage. While Rakul wore a sequin white gown, Kajal donned a black and white ensemble. Sporting short hair, Samantha looked pretty in a dress with shades of blue and purple, and Tamannaah looked stylish in a co-ord set. All four donned their brightest smiles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for Citadel with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for Kushi.

Rakul Preet Singh on the other hand will be seen in director Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy titled Meri Patni Ka Remake, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also been roped in as the female lead for the Tamil-language film Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan. Rakul is also a part of the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.

Kajal is shooting for her much anticipated Indian 2 and Satyabhama, while Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the success of her recently released anthology Lust Stories 2. She was recently seen in Jee Karda.