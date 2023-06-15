Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflected upon her battle with Myositis and her ‘professional failures’ after Shaakuntalam flopped at the box office as she offered prayers at Church of Saint Sava in Serbia. The actress is in Serbia for the shooting schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan and directors Raj & DK. Samantha took to Instagram and revealed that she took a break from the schedule to offer her prayers at the church.

Sharing photos from the visit, Samantha revealed that it has been a year today since she was diagnosed with Myositis and her life changed ever since. She not only spoke about her health taking a turn but also spoke about facing professional failure and the lessons these changes have taught her.

“It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting☺️ A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace," she wrote.

“A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me. There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking," she added.

Shaakuntalam was one of the most anticipated films of this summer. The big budget film had Samanatha headlining the movie and it did not perform well at the box office.