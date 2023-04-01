Samantha Proves She's the Queen of Multitasking, Balances Skin Care and Mental Health Care

Amid hectic work schedules and shoots, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also making sure to take quick breaks and indulge in much-needed self-care. The actress was recently spotted in her car, meditating while putting on a face mask. The Family Man actress surely dished out major self-care Saturday goals.

Samantha kept it cool and comfy in a white kurta with blue polka dots. While she put on the face mask she covered her eyes with black sunglasses. She rested, while the camera captured her candidly. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Me with a glass-eyed emoji”. Have a look :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha’s upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam is all set to release on April 14. The actress had earlier revealed that she had initially turned down the offer. She later signed the project and shared that she accepted the offer as she looked at the film as an opportunity to overcome her fears.

Speaking with TV9, she said, “In the last 3 years, I have lived in a lot of fear. Shakuntala faced so much hardship but she faced all of it with dignity and grace. When I learnt about it, I took up the offer to confront my fears. How I confronted my fear in the last three years describes my evolution as an actor.”

Last month, after watching the film at a private screening of Shaakuntalam, Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, “Gunasekhar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… Thank you for this wonderful journey. #Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me.”

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha essays the titular role of Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. She would be seen sharing screen space with Dev Mohan. Produced and helmed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read all the Latest Movies News here