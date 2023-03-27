Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. During the promotions, the actor opened up on her Myositis diagnosis and how she dealt with it when she first got to know about the disease.

In an interview with ETimes, Samantha said, “I am a control freak. If I want something done, I will get it done and I will get it done immediately. When I was initially diagnosed, it was beyond…It forced me to face my core habit and it forced to face it head on and this is not in my control.”

She further added, “You cannot wake up every day and will it to go away. It’s not going away. So for the first two-three months, there was a lot of torment, there was a lot of chaos and anguish, there was a lot of tears, there were dark places that I went to because this was completely against everything that I built my life so far.” On a closing note she shared that the entire situation took a toll on her physically, mentally and spiritually and added that she is still figuring out the ‘new Samantha.’

Earlier last year, when the actress was diagnosed with her disease, she took to her Instagram handle to update her fans about the same. “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

Speaking of Shaakuntalam, Samantha essays the titular role of Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. She would be seen sharing screen space with Dev Mohan. Produced and helmed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14.

