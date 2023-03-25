Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam is all set to hit theatres on April 14. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the actress recently revealed that she had initially turned down the offer. However, she later accepted it to ‘confront her fears’ which bothered her for the last three years.

In an interview with TV9, Samantha revealed the same and shared, “The offer came to me at a time when I had just completed shooting for The Family Man 2. I had just played Raji, a character so different from Shakuntala in so many ways. Shakuntala is a symbol of purity, innocence, grace and dignity. Raji, on the other hand, was all about being gritty and real. I wasn’t sure if I could transform into Shakuntala at the point.”

Samantha further mentioned that she later signed the project and decided to take it as an opportunity for her. “In the last 3 years, I have lived in a lot of fear. Shakuntala faced so much hardship but she faced all of it with dignity and grace. When I learnt about it, I took up the offer to confront my fears. How I confronted my fear in the last three years describes my evolution as an actor,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently watched the film at a private screening and penned down a heartwarming note on social media. “And I finally watched the movie today! Gunasekhar garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… Thank you for this wonderful journey. #Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me,” she wrote.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha essays the titular role of Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. She would be seen sharing screen space with Dev Mohan. Produced and helmed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14.

