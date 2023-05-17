Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her New 'Love Story', Citadel Star Shares Photo But There's a Catch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is talking about her new ‘love story’ on Instagram. Before you jump the gun and presume she has a new man in her life, let us clarify that her love story involves her work. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha spoke about her love for action scenes and even sharing a photos from the sets of Citadel India.

In the photo, Samantha appeared to be checking an action shot in between takes. While her face was not visible, she was seen showing off her toned biceps. The photo also gave a glimpse of the set up. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “My love story with Action." She added the hand heart emoji followed by a spy, punch and flexed arm emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently juggling between Citadel India with Varun Dhawan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Speaking about Citadel India, the series directed by Raj & DK is a spin-off of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Varun and Samantha had travelled to London for its UK premiere as well.

top videos

Recently, a fan asked Samantha if the series is a remake of the original English show. “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!" one of the fans wrote in the comment section. To this, the Shaakuntalam actress clarified that Citadel India is not a remake. “it is not a REMAKE!!" she replied.

While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other.