Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals She Cried When Virat Kohli Made A Comeback'; Says 'He Changed Lives...'

In the last league stage match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a six-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans, resulting in their elimination from the IPL 2023 Playoffs race. Anushka Sharma showed her support for Virat Kohli and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, by traveling to Bengaluru on Sunday. Pictures of Anushka cheering for Virat during the match circulated online, before which many thought she was heading to the Cannes Film Festival. As Virat fans continue to express their love for ‘King Kohli’ despite the outcome. Now, a video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently graced a chat show hosted by Star Sports India, is going viral.

During the show, Samantha praised Virat Kohli for his accomplishments and commitment in the world of cricket. She said that she considers him an idol who can motivate others to follow in his footsteps, thanks to his resilience in overcoming challenges. The south superstar also described him as an incredibly inspiring figure. “Virat Kohli is so inspiring. His dedication, grit and commitment is just amazing and so inspiring to watch. He’s made a lot of lives change with his grit and determination,” she said.

The actress openly shared that she was deeply moved and even brought to tears when she witnessed Kohli’s comeback and century following a difficult period. “I almost cried when Virat Kohli made a comeback and scored century after that phase. He is an inspiration,” she added.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to star in the Telugu romantic drama Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, this is the actress’ second outing with the director after their 2019 movie Majili. She has also joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name. It will be directed by Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man.