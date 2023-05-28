CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rocks a Sexy Tank Top with Comfy Pants But Masks Up at Airport, Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 13:43 IST

Hyderabad, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at Hyderabad airport.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at Hyderabad airport.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday morning.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has blessed our timelines this Sunday. The Shaakuntalam actress was spotted at the Hyderabad airport in the wee hours, heading to board her flight. Samantha opted for a casual outfit for her travel, wearing a fitting, black tank top with a pair of white pants with a pair of comfy footwear. She wrapped a jacket around her waist and sported a pair of sunglasses.

However, much to fans’ disappointment, Samantha was seen wearing a mask, revealing very little of her face. She was also spotted busy on a call. In a video shared by a paparazzo, she was seen hopping off her car and headed to the departure gate while in photos, she was seen catching up with someone. See the photos and video below:

Although she did not remove her mask at the airport, Samantha treated fans to a quick selfie. Giving a closer look at her clear skin. She shared the photo and wrote, “Let the month of madness begin."

RELATED NEWS

Besides her airport spotting, Samantha is also making the headlines today after her movie, Shaakuntalam was honoured at Cannes World Film Festival. The film went on to win the ‘Best Indian Film’ award. Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Samantha has now shared the same on her Instagram handle and added a praying hands emoji to express her gratitude.

Not just at Cannes World Film Festival, Shaakuntalam garnered accolades even at the New York International Awards. Taking to her social media stories a few days ago, Samantha had shared a picture of awards and wrote, “#Shaakuntalam bagged awards at the acclaimed New York International Film Awards, thanks to the jury!.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is filming her upcoming projects Citadel India and Kushi.

