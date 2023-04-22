Samantha Scored Great In Class 10; Here's How She Reacted When Her Report Card Resurfaced

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema and she has proved her acting prowess in many movies across different languages. However, do you know that besides acting, Samantha also checked the right boxes when it came to academics? Her class 10 half-yearly report card is a testimony to her academic excellence. The actress had scored a terrific 887 out of 1000 in class 10.

Back in 2020, Samantha’s Class 10 mark sheet went viral on social media. She scored 100/100 in Mathematics and 95/100 in physics. The actress also scored 90 in English, 84 in Botany, 91 in History and 83 in Geography. And in her language paper, she scored 88/100. The viral report card also showed the remarks column in which Samantha’s teacher wrote, “She has done well. She is an asset to the school.”

When the report card surfaced online, the Shaakuntalam actress was delighted. She retweeted it and wrote, “Ha ha this has surfaced again, Awww.”

Ha ha this has surfaced again 😁❤️ Awww https://t.co/UMQlxH1dsX— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Samantha recently attended the Citadel premiere with co-star Varun Dhawan in London. The duo is also headlining the Indian chapter, which is a branch from the international version starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK.

The actress had earlier shared with PTI, “Physically, the show is very intense, there is a lot of action in Citadel and we recently shot something and we are very happy and proud to show it to the world, I am really looking forward to that. Considering the challenges that I am facing health wise, I am glad I am able to do what I am doing in Citadel. Everyone is being patient and kind and I am truly grateful for that.”

Besides this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the mythological film Shaakuntalam. The actress essayed the titular role of Shaakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film also starred Dev Mohan opposite her. Produced and helmed by Gunasekhar, it hit theatres on April 14 but failed to leave a mark at the box office.

