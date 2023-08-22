Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets Instagram on Fire With New Pics, Goes For a Run in New York's Central Park

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in New York and enjoying her much-needed break. Even though she is holiydaing, she is ensuring to make time for fitness. In a new post she shared on Instagram, Samantha was seen going on a run at the iconic Central Park. The Kushi star was seen wearing a blue sports bra with a matching pair of blue gym pants. She was seen wearing a cap with a pair of sunglasses and a denim jacket. Sharing the photos, Samantha said, “Mornings like these.. My happy place."

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Have a great day Sam ❤️ You made our night beautiful with your morning pictures," a fan wrote. “Samu fitness = goals," a second fan wrote. “Its not cuteness overloaded its sam overloaded chittitalli❤️❤️," a third fan wrote. “Slay sam!!," a fourth fan wrote.

The actress is currently in New York with her mother. Samantha was reportedly set to move to New York earlier to seek treatment for myositis. She is currently on a break from acting due to myositis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The makers dropped the film’s trailer recently and it has since gained a positive response from the audience. Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is set to release on September 1.

Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.