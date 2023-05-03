Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Producer Dil Raju Loses MASSIVE Rs 22 Crores?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last release Shaakuntalam did not live up to its expectations and failed to make a mark at the box office. The film reportedly did the lifetime business of only Rs 7 crores at the box office. And therefore, it is now being said that the makers of the movie will have to incur huge losses.

According to a report in Great Andhra.com, Shaakuntalam producer Dil Raju is said to have lost Rs 22 crores due to film’s failure at the box office. The report claims that this loss was actually his part of the venture. This means that whatever he earned through recent hits like Dasara and Balagam was lost with Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 65 crores. Prior to its theatrical release, it was sold to a streaming giant for Rs 35 crore, according to media reports. Producer Dil Raju was reportedly asking for Rs 15 crores from satellite companies. However, he could not close the deal.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala. Besides Samantha, it also starred Dev Mohan in the lead. News18 Showsha gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, “Two things that failed in Shaakuntalam were the dialogues and the VFX. Having watched the film in Hindi, the dialogues were heavily bookish, leaving even people who have followed epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat on television a little confused. The film tried to go massive with the visuals but it was underwhelming. The film was in 3D but barring two to three scenes, the film did not need a 3D approach."

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam’s failure at the box office also drew a strong reaction from veteran Telugu producer-director Chittibabu. In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha Ruth Prabhu and claimed that the actress’ career as ‘star heroine’ is now over. He went on to say that Samantha is only using ‘cheap tactics’ to promote her movies.

