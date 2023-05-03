Samantha Shares Cryptic Post About ‘STOP TALKING’ After Chittibabu Declared Her Career Is ‘Over’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently hit back at Telugu producer Chitti Babu’s remarks that she cannot return to stardom and should take whatever roles are available and not be selective. The actress recently posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories that fans believed was a response to Chitti Babu’s comments. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a screenshot of her search bar that read “How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google. She shared it with the hashtag, “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)".

Now, it looks like the controversy is far from dying down. Samnatha took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip from a road trip. She can be seen travelling in a car as The Unspeakable World by Alan Watts plays in the backdrop. The actress posted the excerpt on her stories. It reads, “But you know if you talk all the time. You will never hear what anybody else has to say. And therefore, all you’ll have to talk about is your own conversation. The same is true for people who think all the time, That means, when I use the word, “Think", talking to yourself. Sub-vocal conversation. The constant chit-chat of symbols and images. And talk and words inside your skull. Now, if you do that all the time. You’ll find that you’ve nothing to think about except thinking. And just as you have to stop talking to hear what I have to say. You have to stop thinking to find out what life is about."

The controversy sparked when the producer commented that Samantha’s career as a heroine is over and that she should accept any roles that come her way and not be choosy. He also accused her of trying to seek sympathy, possibly a dig at her condition, myositis. He had said, “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam."

Looks like the Tollywood’s superstar is in the mood to drown out the noise!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here