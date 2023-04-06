CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Samantha Shares Pic With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya to Mark THIS Special Anniversary
Samantha Shares Pic With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya to Mark THIS Special Anniversary

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 09:14 IST

Hyderabad, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya starred in Majili.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared a picture with Naga Chaitanya from the sets of their film Majili. The actors were married until 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not shy away from retweeting an old picture featuring her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Wednesday. The actress, who parted ways with Chay in 2021, was celebrating the fourth release anniversary of their blockbuster film Majili. While fans flooded Twitter with their favourite moments from the movie, director Shiva Nirvana shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film featuring Samantha and Chaitanya.

In the picture, Samantha and Chaitanya were seen standing next to Shiva while they were surrounded by the massive crew. They had all come together to take a group picture. Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote, “4 years of #majili Thanks a lot to all the majili fans ❤️ Thankyou my producers and cast and crew for the big support Especially @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 @divyanshak10." Retweeting the picture, Samantha wrote, “#4YearsofMajili ♥️".

Several fans took to the thread to share their favourite moment from the movie. Many also called the film one of Samantha’s best movies.

Majili was Samantha and Chaitanya’s fourth film together and the first after their wedding. The duo starred Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Manam (2014), and Autonagar Surya (2014). The film was a massive hit with critics and fans showering it with praise.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actress will be seen playing the titular role in the film. She also has been busy with the shoot of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

