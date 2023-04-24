Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Video of Varun Dhawan Learning Telugu on Citadel India Sets and Wishes Him

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a perfect birthday wish for her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan. Wishes have been pouring in for Varun who is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Joining in, Samantha posted a video featuring Varun Dhawan delivering a dialogue in Telugu. The actor learns the Telugu lines with guidance from Raj Nidimoru and eventually managed to get them right.

Samantha shared her admiration for Varun’s efforts and wished him luck for his upcoming performance in Citadel while captioning the now unavailable video. She also referred to him as a “legendary" figure. “Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan. Can’t wait for everyone to see you kick a** in Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year and you are LEGENDARY,” she wrote.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha are currently working on Citadel, which is the Indian version of a franchise that was originally directed by the Russo Brothers.

The Indian adaptation is being produced by Raj & DK. Although this is their first time sharing the screen, Samantha and Varun seemed to have gelled well. Recently, they attended the global premiere of the series in London along with Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville. The Russo Brothers are producing this series. As per reports, it has been confirmed that Anupam Kher will be a part of the cast for the Indian chapter of Citadel. During the premiere, Varun and Samantha were seen wearing matching black outfits, and they looked amazing together on the blue carpet.

In addition to Citadel, Varun is also set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaaal. The movie will feature him opposite Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also stars Parth Siddhpura, Arnob Khan Akib and Gunjan Joshi in pivotal roles. The plot centres on a man from a small town who falls in love with the most attractive woman in the town. He desires to marry her, believing that doing so will elevate his social status. On the other hand, Samantha was recently featured in Shaakuntalam and has also started filming for Kushi. The Telugu film Kushi, in which Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Prabhu will be starring, is scheduled to release on September 1 of this year.

