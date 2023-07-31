Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slips Into a Backless Dress, Ends Her Bali Trip With a Walk By the Shore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped her Bali trip and shared a number of unseen photos from the trip. The actress, who announced her break from acting a few weeks ago, took a trip to the gorgeous holiday destination with her friend. She had been sharing glimpses of her trip on social media, revealing that she was enjoying good food, a great view and even visiting a few tourist places. On Sunday night, Samantha revealed that her dreamy holiday has wrapped.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from the visit, revisiting some of her favourite moments from the trip. In the firs photo, she was seen standing by the seashore, wearing a stunning backless green dress while staring at the sea. In the following story, Samantha shared videos of beach and her walk at the beach. She went on to share photos of the meals she enjoyed.

For the unversed, Samantha announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. Since then, the actress, who was also diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, has focusing on her health. Soon after her break, she travelled to the Vellore Golden Temple where she offered her prayers. She then spent a few days in Coimbatore, at the Isha Foundation.

Although she is on a break, she has two projects preparing for release. Samantha will soon also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. It is a romantic drama which marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year. She also has Citadel India with Varun Dhawan.