Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actress and her team have left no stone unturned for the promotion of her big project. For the same, the team recently organised a special cine experience for the fans as they launched the 3D trailer of the film on Tuesday. Samantha shared a small glimpse of the event on social media platforms. The video opens with the outside visual of Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad.

The fans and media personnel were entering the Cineplex. After a few seconds, fans can be heard saying “Samantha we love you.” A few glimpses of the 3D trailer of Shaakuntalam were also added and the audience can be seen experiencing it in awe. Producer Dil Raju then interacts with them. By the end, her fans shared that the trailer was superb.

“The Shaakuntalam 3D Trailer experience! Thank you for all the love… Get ready to enter the beautiful, whimsical world of Shaakuntalam in 3D on April 14!” Samantha wrote in the caption of the Instagram Reel.

Watch the video here:

Sri Venkateswara Creations also shared a slew of pictures from the event and wrote, “The Team of Shaakuntalam are all in smiles at the 3D Trailer Launch event.”

The storyline of Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film stars Samantha as the titular character and actor Dev Mohan as King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and how the latter forgets the former after marrying her. Samantha displays her acting prowess throughout the trailer while Dev Mohan looks convincing as the King.

The film also features Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in prominent roles.

The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in the cinemas on April 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News here