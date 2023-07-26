Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns All With Her Acrobatic Skills, Drops Latest Video From Acting Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting and is utilising this time to rejuvenate her mind and body. The actress is now in Bali and is making sure not to skip her workout routine even during the vacation. Recently, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which was seen flaunting her balancing skills as she performed acrobatic stunts.

In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu balanced her yoga instructor’s body weight on her hands and legs. “This is how we party,” read the caption of the video. Watch it here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram posts show she is keeping her health on priority. In October 2022, The actress was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next☺️♥️," she had written.

Besides Citadel India, Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in her pipeline. It is a romantic drama which marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. It will hit theatres in September this year.