Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes A Lesson Of Natural History In New York, Shares 'We Are Part Of...'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently in the US on a break from acting, took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from her visit to the Natural History Museum in New York City. The actress looked beautiful in a green, corset-style top with a cold shoulder design. She paired it with matching statement trousers and a brown bag. Samantha also wore dainty gold accessories to complete her look.

She captioned the photos with the following quote: “All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat’s wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom’s genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree."

Samantha’s fans took to the comments section to express their love for the actress. One fan wrote, “Life is yours goddess ♥️" Another person wrote, “Take heart take every thing" One fan added, “That damn smile "

“I love you so much ❤️ @samantharuthprabhuoffl," one person wrote. Another fan added, “Heyy my beauty Samantha garu ❤️❤️" “Omg you’re such a cutie ❤️," wrote another fan.

Samantha is reportedly in the USA to get treated for myositis, an autoimmune disease that affects the muscles causing inflammation and severe pain, among other symptoms. She also recently shared a post about feeling nostalgic about her visit to the Big Apple since she shot her first film in the city. She said that back then, she felt like a “scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it, but daring enough to dream the big dream".

She recently attended the India Day Parade in New York City as the Chief Guest to mark India’s 77th Independence Day.