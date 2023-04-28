Samantha Temple: Fan Who Made Shrine Visits Tirumala, Ameen Peer Dargah, Velankanni Before Inauguration

A temple dedicated to Samantha Ruth Prabhu was inaugurated on Friday, April 28, on the occasion of her birthday. The fan, from Andhra Pradesh, set up a temple in the Baptla district to show his love and respect for the actress. It was previously revealed that the fan, identified as Tenali Sandeep, decided to dedicate the temple after he was moved by her philanthropic work. While the temple was inaugurated on Friday, the fan visited prominent places of worship before the inauguration to pray for Samantha’s good health.

The Shaakuntalam actress was diagnosed with Myositis last year and has been taking treatment for it since then. She opened up about her diagnosis in October last year and recently shared a picture of herself taking undergoing treatment in the hospital amid her work schedule. Owing to her health, before her birthday and the temple’s inauguration, Sandeep left for a five-day pilgrimage trip to Tirumala, Ameen Peer Dargah, and Velankanni Church to pray for her health.

As for the temple, pictures of the temple are yet to surface online. However, a few days ago, an alleged picture of the idol the fan has made at his house for the temple surfaced online. The fan has apparently made a massive idol of Samantha’s head which will serve as a centre piece.

Samantha is yet to react to the temple reports.

Meanwhile, on the eve of her birthday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and dropped a selfie in which she was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. Samantha added the song ‘Jericho’ by Iniko to the background and dropped a note. “It’s going to be a good year," she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Samantha currently has two projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Citadel India with Varun Dhawan, a spinoff of the international version of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, and she also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This will mark her second film with the Telugu star.

