Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is swamped with work lately. The actress, who is separated from Naga Chaitanya, had taken a break from work owing to her auto-immune disease Myositis but has bounced back to work stronger. Sam was shooting for Citadel India, helmed by Raj & DK and co-starring Varun Dhawan, and is now reunited with Vijay Deverakonda for the shoot of Kushi.

While not much is known about the film, besides the fact that it’s a love story and is set in Kashmir, a new report claims that Samantha will be seen playing the role of a married woman in it. According to The Siasat Daily, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen as a married woman in the second half of the film.

Although fans are eager to know more about her role in the film, this wouldn’t be the first time that Sam will be seen married on-screen. The actress has played the part in Telugu movies such as Manam and Majili, and Tamil movies like Theri and Super Deluxe.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, pictures of Samantha reuniting with the team of Kushi were shared online. Director Shiva Nirvana took to Twitter and shared pictures in which Samantha and Vijay came together with the team, coincidentally on Women’s Day, and announced that the shoot has resumed.

“The Fighter @Samanthaprabhu2 is back to #Kushi sets @TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic musical. Everything is going to be beautiful," the filmmaker said while sharing the pictures. Samantha replied, “Thankyou for everything @ShivaNirvana #Kushi."

Kushi marks the second collaboration of Samantha and actor Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together. Last May, the film’s title along with the poster was revealed. Samantha described it as a film that will be a grand family experience in an Instagram post. After completing the first schedule in Kashmir, the film’s shoot came to a standstill after Samantha revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis.

