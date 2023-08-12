Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Headline 41st India Day Parade In New York

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most bankable actresses in the South film industry. She has established her acting mettle in the entertainment industry. She has now received one of the most prestigious honours that have made her fans delighted. Samantha has got an invitation and a rare opportunity to headline the 41st World’s Largest India Day Parade. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will also be present at the event. This parade will be held as a part of Independence Day celebrations in New York. The India Parade is organised by the Federation of India Association in New York every year on August 20 to commemorate India’s Independence Day. Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and others will also attend the event. A film star is rarely extended the invitation to participate in this event. Allu Arjun, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others have received this invitation before Samantha.

Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break from films. She completed her much-talked-about film Kushi, before taking her break. Kushi’s storyline, according to IMDB, revolves around Vijay (Vijay Deverakonda) and Aradhya (Samantha)’s love story. Vijay is shown as an employee of the state-run telecom company BSNL, while Aradhya is a corporate professional working in iLabs Centre. How their love story unfolds forms the core theme of Kushi. Makers unveiled the trailer of this film grandly on August 9 in Hyderabad. The trailer is now available on the Youtube channel of Mythri Movie Makers and has received 15 million views.

Samantha and Vijay’s supporters rallied behind them and commented that the glimpse looked phenomenal. A fan commented that Kushi will be successful like the film Geetha Govindam. Geetha Govindam, a romantic comedy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was a hit at the box office.

Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana will hit the big screens on September 1, 2023. The film boasts a talented cast starring Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Lakshmi, Jayaram, and others. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for this film and G Murali handled the cinematography.