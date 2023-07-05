Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Rashmika Mandanna, Highest-paid Telugu Actresses

Compared to other film industries, Telugu actresses are fewer in number, and yet the ones in the industry give each other tough competition. They are earning and making loads of money in the Telugu film industry. In 2023, all the major actresses will be in the limelight for their work. Here is a list of Telugu actresses who take large amounts of money for acting in movies:

Anushka Shetty

The Yoga trainer-turned-actress, Anushka, gained attention from the blockbuster Baahubali after a long break from movies. She will soon appear in a film under the banner of UV Creations. She charges approximately Rs 3 crore for every project.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One of the biggest stars in Tollywood works mainly in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She started as a model in the industry and later worked in movies. She takes approximately Rs 3 crore for every film. She will be seen sharing screen space soon with Vicky Kaushal in her upcoming movie, The Immortal Ashwatthama. Her last projects were Shaakuntalam and Khushi.

Pooja Hegde

The actress was last seen with Salman Khan in the Bollywood movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. She will be seen in SSMB 28 next. She came into the industry in 2012, and her Bollywood debut was alongside Hrithik Roshan. She charges Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore for every movie.

Rashmika Mandanna

Famous for her role in the movie Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for the film Pushpa 2. She works for various industries like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi movies as well. The National Crush of India charges approximately Rs 2.25 crore for every project she accepts.

Sree Leela

A big blockbuster in the form of the movie Dhamaka gave a boost to Sree Leela’s career. She has a huge fan base because of her acting, dance skills and screen presence. She will be seen next in Guntur Kaaram. She charges approximately Rs 1.50 crore per movie.

Nidhhi Agerwal

Niddhi Agerwal works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. She made her debut in the Hindi movie Munna Michael in 2017. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is her next upcoming project, which will be released in September. She charges Rs 1 crore for every movie she signs.

Keerthy Suresh

The actress began her career very early with movies and TV shows that were started by her father’s company. She has four projects lined up including Bholaa Shankar, Siren, Revolver Rani and Raghu Thatha. Her fee is estimated at Rs 2 crore for every project she accepts.