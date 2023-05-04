Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Share Screen With Anushka Sharma For a Women-Centric Project: Report

Indian cinema has come a long way in creating women-centric films. Time and again, many actresses have portrayed female characters with much finesse and perfection. Having said that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be collaborating with Anushka Sharma for a women-centric film. Buzz is that the upcoming film will be produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama shared that both Samantha and Anushka have been meeting regularly to discuss the same and that the film will star Samantha as the main protagonist.“Samantha and Anushka have been having regular meetings and discussions for a new project. The venture in question will be a strong women-centric project that will feature Samantha as the central protagonist.”

The source further added, “The yet-to-be-titled venture will be backed by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma. However, it is still unclear whether the project will be a proper feature film, or a web series.” The more details of the project have been kept under wraps for now.

Samantha and Anushka share a great bond. Earlier this month, the duo sent each other birthday wishes with heartfelt notes. While Samantha shared a pic of Anushka meditating on the mountains and wrote, “….Very few people radiate goodness like you. Thank you for keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness, ” Anushka, on the other hand, wished her saying, “Happy Birthday Samantha. Love and Light to you always.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. She has wrapped shooting for the same. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Samantha on the other hand was last seen in Shaakuntalam. She is currently working with Varun Dhawan for Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She also has a project with Vijay Deverakonda titled Kushi. The film is slated to release on September 1.

