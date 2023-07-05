Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take a Break From Acting For a Year, Returned Advance Payments to Producers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to take a break from acting to focus on her health, as per a new report. The actress, who is battling autoimmune disease called Myositis, has decided to take a year-long break from acting. The actress has decided not to sign any Telugu, Tamil or Bollywood films after wrapping Citadel India and Kushi, and has also returned the advance payments to producers.

A source told India Today, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken."

“Samantha is currently shooting the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This is the film’s final shooting schedule, which will be completed in two or three days. She is nearly finished with Citadel and will be free of commitments with this," the source added.

While Kushi is slated to release in September, Citadel India is yet to announce the release date. In Kushi, Samantha stars with Vijay Deverakonda while she teams up with Varun Dhawan for the Raj & DK series.

Samantha shared the news of her Myositis diagnosis in October 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture from the hospital along with the news of her health. Earlier this year, during the promotions of Shaakuntalam, Samantha opened up about the impact of the disease and the treatment.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Samantha said, “One day I am puffy, one day I am fat, one day I am sick. I have no control over how I look. As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don’t wear glasses just for fun and style, the light actually affects my eyes. I have an intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes, they swell from the pain and this has been the case for the past 8 months. This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor.”