Samantha Turns 36: Rashmika Mandanna Sends 'Big Hugs'; Anushka Sharma Wishes 'Love and Light'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday, April 28. On this special day, social media is flooded with friends, fans and followers sending wishes to the Shaakuntalam actress. From Rashmika Mandanna to Anushka Sharma and Keerthy Suresh among others; several celebs took to their respective social media handles to shower love on Samantha on her special day.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories and dropped a happy picture of Samantha. In the caption, she sent the Oo Antava girl ‘loads of love’ and ‘big hugs’. “Happy Birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl…Loads and loads of love and big hugs. Keep the smile on always,” Rashmika wrote.

Anushka Sharma also dropped a picture of Samantha and wrote, “Happy birthday Samantha! Wishing you love and light always".

Keerthy Suresh also shared a throwback selfie with the birthday girl and penned down a heartwarming note. “Happy happy birthday to you Sam (sic) Here’s to another year of being fabulous! Sending you lots of love and vertual hugs!" she wrote.

Parvathy Thiruvothu also wrote, “Wake Up. Be Wonderful. Repeat. Said @samantharuthprabhuoffl once and I say ‘aye! Aye! Fellow warrior! Happy Birthday Dearest Sam.”

Vijay Deverakonda also sent wishes to Samantha in a special way. He shared the new poster of their upcoming movie Kushi on his Instagram stories and simply wrote, ‘Happy birthday’ with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently seen in Shaakuntalam. It is a Telugu-language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. It received mixed reviews from all and failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Samantha will be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She has also been shooting for Citadel India with Varun Dhawan.

